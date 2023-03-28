SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Delores A. Cremonese, 90, of Sharon, passed away under hospice care on Tuesday morning, March 28, 2023, in UMPC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.

Mrs. Cremonese was born on April 25, 1932, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Jacob William Schosser and Genevieve Ann McGowan.

She was a 1951 graduate of Sharon High School.

Delores was a member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon.

A dedicated homemaker, she was also an outstanding seamstress.

Her husband, John Cremonese, whom she married on July 18, 1953, passed away on December 2, 2011.

She is survived by a daughter, Tammy (Todd) Bechtel of Sharon; two sons, Ralph D. Cremonese of Fredericksburg, Virginia and John W. Cremonese of Boise, Idaho; five grandchildren, Matthew (Jennifer) Cremonese, Cory Cremonese, Jaclyn (Jay) Smith, Brittney (Anthony) Nasser and Andrew (Shyanne) Baker and her great-grandchildren. Also surviving are three sisters, Kathleen Kosty of West Middlesex, Gloria Douglas of Brookfield, Ohio and Joan (Bucky) Webb of West Middlesex and two brothers, John “Jack” Schosser of Bluffton, South Carolina and Edward (Marsha “Bunny”) Schosser of West Palm Beach, Florida.

In addition to her parents and husband, Delores was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Cynthia Cremonese; a daughter-in-law, Holly Cremonese; a sister, Sabina Vath; a brother, Robert Schosser; a brother-in-law, John Kosty and a grandson, John Cremonese, Jr.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to a hospice group of the donor’s choice.

All services are private.

Interment, St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.