Debra S. Phillips, Mercer, Pennsylvania

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Debra S. Phillips, 69, of Mercer passed away early Monday morning, October 4, 2021, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, following complications from a routine medical procedure.

Mrs. Phillips was born July 24, 1952, in Fayetteville, North Carolina, a daughter of Julian and Marcie (Williams) Tucker.

She was a 1970 graduate of Robert E. Lee High School, Springfield, Virgina.

For 15 years, Deb worked as a regional interior decorator for J.C. Penny locations in Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio. She previously worked in a similar capacity for Sears, Youngstown, Ohio.

Deb had a lifelong love of animals and did all she could to support them throughout her life. She volunteered for Grove City Animal Rescue and fostered many pets throughout her life, often adopting them.

Her partner of 33 years, Gary R. Phillips, who became her husband on April 3, 2002, survives at home in Mercer.

Also surviving are two brothers, Larry Tucker (Cindy), West End, NC; and Ron Tucker (Britt) of Hayes, Virginia and numerous nieces and nephews.

Deb was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Grove City Animal Rescue, 300 Oak St., Grove City, PA 16127.

Calling hour will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Saturday, October 9, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, in the funeral home, with Rev. Randy Emmorey, officiating.