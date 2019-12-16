Debra Lynn Gahagan, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra Lynn Gahagan, 64, of Hubbard, Ohio, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, December 15, 2019, in St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown.

Mrs. Gahagan was born February 21, 1955, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Viorel and Derlene (Stone) Margiean.

She was a 1973 graduate of Sharon High School. Debra attended Penn State Shenango Campus before earning her Associate Degree from Youngstown State University. Later, she earned her Bachelor’s of Science in Applied Health from YSU.

She was employed 27 years as a respiratory therapist at St. Joseph Warren Hospital, Ohio. Debra also taught classes at both YSU and Laurel Technical Institute, Sharon.

Debra was a devoted member of Sharon First United Methodist Church, Sharon. She was a choir member, was the former secretary of the United Methodist Women and was a Stephen Minister.

She loved to go on bus trips with her husband and travel, in particular to the ocean.

She is survived by her husband, James Gahagan, Sr., whom she married August 16, 1975; a son, James Gahagan, Jr. and his wife Yvonne, of Vienna, Ohio; a brother, Ted Margiean and his wife Lisa, of South Pymatuning Township and her beloved nephew, Ted Margiean and his wife, Casey, of Hermitage.

In addition to her parents, Debra was preceded in death by a sister, Darla Margiean.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Sharon First United Methodist Church, 237 West Silver Street, Sharon.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, in the chapel of Sharon First United Methodist Church, Sharon and 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday December 21, 2019.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 21, in the church, with Rev. Doug Dyson, pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Brookfield Township Cemetery, Ohio.

Arrangements handled by J.Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 17 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.