UNION TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Debra L. Williams, 70, of Union Township, entered her home of eternal rest on Monday, April 11, 2022, surrounded by her family, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Mrs. Williams was born on September 15, 1951, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Albert H., Jr. and Delores Shoop Cummins.

She was a 1969 graduate of Union High School.

Debra retired from West Penn Plastics.

She was a longtime member of Evangel Community Church and Challenges.

Debra was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In addition to her mother, Delores, Debra is survived by three sons, Michael A. Williams of Florida, George W. Williams III and fiancée, Kelly Kauffman of New Castle and Jeffrey Price of New Castle; a daughter, Jodi Stoner and her husband, Donald Stoner, Sr. of New Castle; three grandchildren, Donald Stoner, Jr., Hanna Stoner and Andrew Stoner and fiancée, Myranda Hegwald; a great-granddaughter, Novah and a sister, Tammy Zeronas of New Castle.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald A. Cummins.

Calling hour will be 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. Monday, April 18 in Evangel Community Church, 1530 Harlansburg Road, New Castle. A Memorial Service will be held immediately following at 5:00 p.m., in the church.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

