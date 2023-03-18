NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah J. Shannon, 73, of New Castle, passed away Thursday afternoon, March 16, 2023, in Quality of Life Services.

Mrs. Shannon was born October 12, 1949, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Ross and Kathryn (McCullough) Klaber.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from Union High School in 1968.

For 44 years, Debbie worked as a custodian at Union High School, retiring in 2013.

Debbie was a member of First Presbyterian Church of New Castle.

She enjoyed playing cards and working on word search puzzles. Debbie also liked listening to 50’s and 60’s music and spending the day shopping. Above all else, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Her husband, Leslie S. Shannon, whom she married June 28, 1980, survives at home in New Castle.

Also surviving are two daughters, Renee Krasinski (Steve) of New Castle, and Melanie Collinsworth (James) of Benbrook, Texas; a brother, Dennis Klaber of New Castle and four grandchildren, Vincent and Olivia Krasinski and Weston and Amelia Collinsworth.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Lawrence County Humane Society, 628 Pearson Mill Road, New Castle, PA 16101.

Calling hour will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 23, 2023, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 West Falls Street, New Castle.

A memorial service will be held immediately following at 11:00 a.m., in the funeral home, with Reverend Lorrie Ghering-Burick, officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at mcgoniglefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

