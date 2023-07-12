NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah J. Hobel Lee, 60, of New Castle passed away Tuesday evening, July 11, 2023, in Canterbury Place, Pittsburgh.

Debbie was born April 12, 1963, in New Castle, a daughter of Doris (McCurdy) Harrison. A lifelong area resident, she graduated from Union High School.

A homemaker, she enjoyed decorating her home and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandson. Deb also enjoyed telling stories and sharing laughs with friends.

Her husband, Robert “Bobby” Lee, whom she married in 2002, preceded her in death

Deb is survived by a daughter, Brandi Lane (Michael), of New Castle; a son, James “Buddy” Lewis, Jr., of New Castle; five sisters, Roberta “Pete” Bishop, Barb Butler, Mary Sari, Leona Gudyk, and Karen Hobel; four brothers, Butch, Bryan, and David Hobel, and Harry Dennis; six grandchildren, Robert, Bryant, Deanna, Brittanie, Brianna, and Anthony; and a great-grandson, Paris; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Deb was preceded in death by her best friend and brother-in-law, Scott Bishop.

Calling hour will be 11:00 a.m. Noon on Monday, July 17, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

A funeral service will be held immediately following, in the funeral home, with Pastor Bill Rupert, officiating.

