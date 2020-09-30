Deborah Ann Wallace, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Ann Wallace, 47, of Hermitage, passed away following an extended illness Tuesday morning, September 29, 2020 in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle.

Debbie was born January 13, 1973 in Sharon, a daughter of John “Jack” and Sylvia (Fray) Wallace.

She was a 1991 graduate of Sharon High School.

She worked as a waitress at several restaurants in the Pittsburgh area and most recently at Bob Evans in Hermitage.

Debbie was an avid reader and loved to cook.

She is survived by her daughter, Abby Lynn Wallace; her father, Jack Wallace and his wife Lynn, all of Sharon; five brothers, Richard Wallace and his wife Lisa of Hermitage, Blake Wall and his wife Jessica of Marietta, Georgia, Daniel Wallace and his wife Antoinette of Hermitage, Steven Wallace and his wife Sharon and Brian Wallace and his wife Jennifer, all of Sharon; her best friend, Brian Weir of Pittsburgh and numerous aunts, uncles and nieces and nephews.

Debbie was preceded in death by her mother, Sylvia Mitzlaff and all of her grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Prince of Peace, 502 Darr Avenue, Farrell, PA 16121.

All services are private.

Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Interment will be in America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 1 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

