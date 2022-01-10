NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah A. Miksza, 69, of New Castle (Scott Township) passed away Thursday afternoon, January 6, 2022, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mrs. Miksza was born May 12, 1952, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Albert and Ella Mae (Taylor) Baeckel.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from Shenango High School in 1970.

For many years, Debbie worked as a sorting clerk for the U.S. Postal Service in New Castle.

Devout in her faith, Debbie was a longtime member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, New Castle.

Debbie was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. An avid reader, she also enjoyed fishing and camping.

Her husband of 42 years, Daniel V. Miksza, whom she married September 15, 1979, survives at home.

Debbie is also survived by a daughter, Leann Knox (Brian) and their daughter, Addison and a son, Jacob Miksza (Emily) and their children, Stanley and Jocelin, all of Scott Township; four brothers, Greg Baeckel (Nancy) of Indiana, Bruce Baeckel (Marian) of Shenango Township, Albert “Chip” Baeckel (Karen) of Eastbrook and Doug Baeckel (Judi) of Shanksville, Pennsylvania and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Debbie was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothea “DeeDee” Fee.

Calling hours will be 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Monday, January 10 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle. Funeral service will be immediately following at 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 11 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.