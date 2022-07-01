LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah A. Martin McNeal, 68, of Liberty Township, Ohio. passed away Tuesday evening June 28, 2022, in St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Mrs. McNeal was born February 23, 1954, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Isaiah Edward Martin and Willie Edna (Morton) Martin.

She was a graduate of Brookfield High School and earned an associate degree in Business from the former Shenango Valley School of Business.

Deborah worked as an administrative assistant for George Junior Republic, Farrell Area School District and Protected Life.

Deborah loved her ministry and churches, Hour of Power Full Gospel and Pentecostal House of Prayer both in Farrell. She was an ordained Deacon and Elder. Deborah was active with several ministries, she was licensed in cancer care ministry for Cancer Treatments Centers of America, Nursing Home ministry, Shared Hope International, child sex trafficking prevention and Needles Eye Christian Counseling Center.

Deborah loved to read, her favorite topic was Christianity. She also was a movie buff, especially liking science fiction.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph McNeal, PhD, Liberty Township Ohio; a son, Brian K. Sanders, Jr., Hermitage; a sister, Tracey (Eric) Boamah, Columbus, Ohio; a brother Ike Martin, Lawton, Oklahoma; and three grandchildren, Isaiah Quimiro, Dorian Jackson and Jaquin “J” Jackson.

Besides her parents, Deborah was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Kathy Martin.

A service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Hour of Power Full Gospel, 1126 Fruit Ave., Farrell, PA 16121.

