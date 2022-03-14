NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Debby (Basilone) Balagna, 71, of New Castle passed away peacefully Sunday evening, March 13, 2022, following a brief illness.

Mrs. Balagna was born October 22, 1950, in Farrell, a daughter of William Basilone, Sr. and Dorothy (Brutka) Basilone.

She was a 1968 graduate of Hickory High School, Hermitage.

Primarily a homemaker, she also worked as an office manager at Iorio Salon Network in New Castle for many years. During her younger years, she worked alongside her father and brother at the Hilltop in Farrell.

Debby was of the Catholic faith.

A devoted wife and grandmother, her greatest joy in life was her family. Debby loved traveling with her husband, Jerry, especially on his motorcycle and spending time her children, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Her husband, Jerry T. Balagna, whom she married May 1, 2001, survives at home in New Castle.

Debby is also survived by a daughter, Roxanne Iorio, of New Castle and a son, Jim Macom (Thomasina), also of New Castle; four sisters, Beck Basilone, Sharpsville; Mary Jo DePreta (Michael), Mercer; Beth March (Steve), Greenville and Nannette Lehman (Michael), New Wilmington; nine grandchildren, Alysa Schotsch, Allison Engelhardt, John Iorio, Mackenzie Macom, Harley Sue Juneau, Brooke Linke, Victoria Whisenant, Xavier Balagna, Sophia Balagna and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Debby was preceded in death by a brother, William “Billy” Basilone, Jr.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. to noon Friday, March 18, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Funeral service will be immediately following at 12 Noon in the funeral home.

Interment: St. Anthony Cemetery, Hermitage.

