Debbie Lyn Carly, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Debbie Lyn Carly, 57, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, after an extended illness.

Debbie was born July 9, 1963, in Farrell, a daughter of Jon and Patricia (Weller). She was a 1981 graduate of Hickory High School.

Debbie had a fun, loving, and caring personality. She always put a smile on other people’s faces and had one on hers. Raised by her mother and grandmother, she enjoyed swimming, going to parties, traveling and visiting casinos. Debbie had a pure talent for making ceramics, especially Christmas villages and Thanksgiving decorations.

In addition to her parents, Debbie is survived by an aunt, Anna Marie Cantu and her husband, Victor; an uncle, George Weller and his wife, Violet; an aunt, Mary Ann Weller, wife of John.

Debbie was predeceased by her grandmother, Anna Weller; and an uncle, John Weller.

Special thanks to the Residential Program Workers of DFS who provided exceptional care to Debbie with whom she enjoyed going to restaurants and attending special get-togethers.

In keeping with Debbie’s wishes all services will be held privately.



Internment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



