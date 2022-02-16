GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David W. Lehto, 85, of The Villas at St. Paul’s in Greenville, formerly a longtime resident of New Wilmington, passed away early Tuesday morning, February 15, 2022, in his residence.

Mr. Lehto was born April 23, 1936, in New Castle, the son of E. William Lehto and Katherine (Laamanen) Lehto. He was very proud of his maternal and paternal Finnish heritage and grew up speaking the language.

Dave was a 1954 graduate of New Castle High School and served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He attended Westminster College, New Wilmington and later graduated from Grove City College in 1958 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

After acquiring his professional engineering license, Dave began a long career as a project engineer with Sharon Steel. A proud farmer, Dave was the owner of a 150-acre dairy farm in Lackawannock Township, where he raised cows, soybeans, corn and hay. Dave greatly enjoyed full-time farming and with the help of local Amish men, milked 30 Holstein cows daily.

He also enjoyed traveling, attending the grandchildren’s sports events and re-connecting with friends and family with whom he shared cherished childhood memories.

Dave was a longtime member of Christ Lutheran Church, Sharon, where he served as an usher, on various committees and councils and sang in the choir. Additionally, he volunteered as a driver for the Shenango Valley Meals on Wheels.

Dave was a man of deep faith and his loyalty, sincerity and quiet humor will be dearly missed.

His wife, Peg McLaughry Marshall Lehto, whom he married May 31, 2003, survives in West Salem Township. During their 20 years together, Dave and Peg enjoyed traveling to Finland, Hawaii, Canada and Florida to visit friends and family. They also loved attending numerous Finnish festivals and spending time with their families.

In addition to his wife, Dave is survived by four daughters, Chris L. Speece (Roger) of Kirtland, Ohio, Ann K. Lehto (Bill Pratt) of Butler, Pennsylvania, Karen L. Dobler (Steve) of Cortland, Ohio and Debra E. Lehto (Randy Mills) of Jefferson, Maryland and six grandchildren, Sam and Matt Speece, Ethan and Sydney Dobler, and Hope and Scott Lehto. Also surviving are local cousins, William Halttunen, Dorothy Halttunen Roach and Don Suorsa; two stepchildren, Bill Marshall and Laury Marshall and a stepgranddaughter, Ainsley Parramore.

David was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Christ Lutheran Church, 396 Buhl Blvd., Sharon, PA 16146.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Friday, February 18 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 19 in Christ Lutheran Church, with Rev. Dennis Blauser, as celebrant. All in attendance are asked to please wear a face covering while in the church.

Interment will be in Oak Park Cemetery, Neshannock Township.

