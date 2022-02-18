FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David “Vincent” Williams was called to his resting place on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

David, a son of David Benjamin and Phyllis Kellum Williams, was born on August 15, 1961, in Sharon General Hospital.

He was a proud graduate of the Farrell Area School District, class of 1979.

He worked at Shenango Steel Mill in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania before joining the U.S. Army and staying there for 11 years, traveling from his Utah base to Germany. After returning home from military service, he worked at the Farrell Area School District and the Sharon Regional Health System. His later time was spent at the 211 Service and the Butler County Housing Authority, along with volunteering at the Butler VA Hospital.

Vince had a great sense of humor, a beautiful smile and a great personality. He was a person who made friends very easily and enjoyed a good time clowning around with family and friends. He was the life of the party at family reunions and family picnics. He will be truly missed.

Vince leaves to cherish his memory his three sons, David Williams, Jr. of Hampton, Virginia, Devon Williams of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Devin Dorby of Ogden, Utah; his two sisters, Stephanie Williams-Sheffield and Monica Williams, both of Farrell, Pennsylvania; his aunts, Charlotte Alston of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Lois Johnson of Washington, D.C. and Betty Robinson of Fornham, Virginia; six grandchildren, Na’Shae Williams, Zion Williams, Faith Williams, Dylan Williams, Tayvian Dorby and Curtess Dorby; special nephew, Jason Marshall; special nieces, Tina Norris (Caregiver) and Shadawn Sheffield; great-nephews and great-nieces, Anthony, Greg, Spencer, Lavalle, Alisha, Deidre, Emandalay, Moiye and Osiris, Makennah White, Sanaa Brodie and Brooklyn Norris; his long-time companion, Pamela Krauchak; many cousins from the Williams family and Lampkins family members – cousins, cousins and more cousins. There are so many friends, not to forget anybody or leave anyone unnoticed, who loved “Vince”.

Vince was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial repast in his honor will be held at the Twin City Elks Lodge, 301 Staunton Street, Farrell, PA 16121.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

