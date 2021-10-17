David Sholl, Ellwood City, PA

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David Sholl, 49, of Ellwood City, passed away peacefully Monday, October 11, 2021, in his residence.

Mr. Sholl was born March 31, 1972, in Baltimore, Maryland, son of Harry J. and Margaret “Penny” (Bach) Sholl.

He was a 1990 graduate of Sunset Valley High School, Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

An automotive technician, David was employed by Jim Crivelli, McKees Rocks and #1 Cochran, Pittsburgh. He was also employed by CN Skate from 1987-1991.

David is survived by his loving companion of 12 years, Dawn Heiser of Ellwood City; three daughters, Laura M. Sholl, Sara J. Sholl and Allyson M. Sholl, all of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; two sons, Scott Sholl of Annapolis, MD and David Wayne Sholl, II, of Ellwood City; two stepdaughters, Ashlee Heiser of Butler, Pennsylvania and Amber Myers of Ephrata, Pennsylvania; his mother, Margaret “Peggy” Sholl of Ellwood City; a sister, Cindy Von Rosenberg (Mike) of Taylor, Texas and four grandchildren, Cylas Hinkle (Sholl), Lydia Gellormini, Connor Myers and Carter Heiser.

David was preceded in death by his father, Harry J. Sholl.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours.

A private memorial will be held by the family.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.