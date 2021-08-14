David S. Siege, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David S. Siege, 63, of Greenville passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, August 11, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

He was born December 16, 1957 in Long Beach, California, a son of the late Phillip T. and Margaret A. (DeMaria) Siege.

A veteran of the United States Navy, David served on the USS Duluth LPD6 from 1976 to 1980 and was stationed in San Diego. He was honorably discharged with the rank of MM3.

In 2011, David was introduced to what would become his extended family, the Enforcer MC. He became a full member of the Erie Chapter in 2012 and in 2019, became an original member of the Shenango Valley Chapter. In the ensuing years, he met and touched many brothers nationwide in the club. He regaled them with the colorful stories of his past and always brought a laugh and smile to everyone who he encountered.

David, or “TMI,” as he came to be known, supported our military and Law Enforcement brothers through various activities. When he wasn’t expounding on his adventures, David was a friend of children and animals alike, keeping them entertained for hours. “TMI” was a hard rider up until the end. He will be fondly remembered and sorely missed. Until we meet in the wind again, Rest in Peace Brother in Chapter 56 with the brothers who went before you.

He is survived by two brothers, Timothy “Tim” (Merilee) Siege of Greenville and Brian (Tina) Siege of Canonsburg and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas A. and Donald B. Siege.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by t J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.