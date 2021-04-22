David R. Thompson, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David R. Thompson, 75, of Hermitage passed away Friday April 9, 2021, in St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Thompson was born September 16, 1945, in Grove City, Pennsylvania, a son of the late James “Clinton” and Sue Ellen (Brown) Thompson.

He was also a 1963 graduate of Grove City High School.

Dave retired from Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, New Castle, where he worked as an account manager for many years.

His wife of 52 years, Sue (Brown) Thompson, whom he married May 4, 1968, survives at home in Hermitage.

Also surviving is a daughter, Christyann Perrino, New Castle; a son Seth (Heather) Thompson, New Bedford, Pennsylvania; a sister, Diane (Paul) Malecki, Albany, New York; a brother, James (Patty) Thompson, North Ridgeville, Ohio and four grandchildren, Jessina Chappell, Kiera and James Thompson and Mia Perrino.

In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Thompson.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours and a graveside funeral service will be held privately.

Interment: Crestview Cemetery, Grove City, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

