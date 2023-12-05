

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David R. McLaren, Jr., 45, of New Castle passed away early Sunday morning, December 3, 2023, at his home.

Mr. McLaren was born May 6, 1978, in New Castle, a son of David R. McLaren, Sr. and Sharon (Bohizic) McLaren.

A lifelong area resident, he graduated from New Castle High School in 1996.

David was working as a cook at Bob Evan’s, Union Township, and previously worked as a cook at Hugger Mugger Restaurant, Shenango Township. He had also worked in construction and as a flagger for Always Safe, New Castle.

David was of the Presbyterian Faith.

An avid reader, he also enjoyed watching television, especially the Buffalo Bills games.

David is survived by his daughter, Deanna McLaren (Bob Andre), and grandson, Dylan Andre; and his mother, Sharon McLaren, all of New Castle; a sister, Christine Kusky (Frank), Campbell, OH; a brother, Robert Gramsky (Renata), of New Castle; two uncles, Joseph Bohizic and George Bohizic, of New Castle; and an aunt, Doris McCune, of New Castle. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In addition to his father, David McLaren, Sr., he was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, seven aunts, Arlene Dawnson, Bernice Gramsky, Velma Crowl, Georgina Robertson, Charlotte Bohizic, Barbie Shell, and Karen Meeks; and his beloved aunts and uncles on the McLaren side of the family.

A memorial service celebrating David’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.