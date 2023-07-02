NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David R. Kloss, 75, of New Castle, passed away Friday afternoon, June 30, 2023, in Edison Manor Nursing Home.

David was born October 18, 1947, in New Castle, a son of the late Raymond and Jessie Belle (Johnston) Kloss.

A lifelong area resident, he attended New Wilmington Schools.

He is survived by a son, David; a daughter, Kelly; a sister, Susan and several grandchildren.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no services.

Internment, Rich Hill Cemetery, Volant.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.