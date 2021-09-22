David M. Hruska, Wheatland, PA

WHEATLAND, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David M. Hruska, 70, of Wheatland, previously of Farrell, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021, in his home.

Mr. Hruska was born March 28, 1951, in Marietta, Ohio, to the late William and Rosemarie (Williams) Hruska.

David was a 1969 graduate of Farrell High School, where he played on the varsity football team. He also attended Thiel College.

For many years, David worked for a company that specialized in the production of contact lenses.

He was a member of Living Waters Community Church, Masury, Ohio.

David enjoyed watching the History Channel, especially American Pickers and Pawn Stars. He was an avid Steelers, Penguins and Pirates fan. In his younger days, David enjoyed spending time on the golf course and at the bowling alley. Most of all, David cherished the time spent with his nieces and nephews.

He is survived his living partner, Ellen Zawodniak of Wheatland; a sister, Lynn Williams; a brother, Robert Williams; three sisters-in-law, LeeAnn (Clayton) Malloy, Kathy (Tom) Light and Tara Cook; three special nieces and nephews, Austin Zawodniak; Clayton Malloy, Jr. and Micahaia Malloy; several other nieces and nephews and his beloved pet, Sparky.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Toni Zawodniak; a mother-in-law, Velma Filer and a stepmother-in-law, Ethel Zawodniak.

Ellen would like to thank the Hruska family for making David a very good man.

A memorial service will be announced by the family at a later date.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 23 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.