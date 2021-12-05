David Lee Brant, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David Lee Brant, 83, of Hermitage, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021, in his home.

Born December 2, 1938, in Somerset, Pennsylvania, son of the late Herbert and Martha (Finley) Brant, Sr.

He was a 1957 graduate of Sharon High School.

He served honorably in the United States Army, Engineer Corps.

David worked fpr more than 50 years in the Carpenter’s Local Union #268, Sharon, primarily for the Brant Construction, Co.

He loved yard work and took great pride in its appearance. He also had countless hobbies.

His wife, the former Rosella Likens, whom he married February 14, 1987, passed away in 2018.

He is survived by two daughters, Lynne Gurnee of Hermitage and Terri Fout and her husband, Robert, of Port Charlotte, Florida; three sons, David J. Brant and his wife, April, of Transfer, Terry Campbell of Campbell, Ohio and David Campbell of Hermitage; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Rose Frasier and seven brothers and sisters.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Carpenters Local Union #268, 326 Brooklyn Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service, 20:00 Noon, Tuesday, December 7, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

A funeral service will be at 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, in the funeral home.

Interment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery, Sharon.