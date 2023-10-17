HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David Lee Baker, 82, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly Friday evening, October 13, 2023, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Baker was born November 2, 1940, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of the late Charles Baker and Marge (Carroll) Baker.

He was raised in Norwalk, California, and graduated from Excelsior High School.

David had a fulfilling career that spanned several industries. He began by driving hay wagons at the age of 12 when his family lived in Norwalk, California, and later transitioned to driving semi-trucks. Eventually, he became a skilled welder, working for Brown Boiler Works in Franklin, Pennsylvania. His expertise led him to work all along the East Coast and he later relocated to California, where he worked as a Boilermaker until his retirement in 2001.

In 1975, while working in Bay City, Michigan, he met the love of his life, Colleen. Unfortunately, life intervened, and they didn’t get together again until 1997. They were married October 14, 1997, in Moreno Valley, California.

In his free time, David had a passion for trap shooting. After retiring in California, he and wife, Colleen, traveled extensively for three years in their fifth wheel. One of their first stops was Brownsville, Texas, where David discovered his love for trap shooting. He became highly skilled, participating in numerous events in San Antonio, Texas and winning several awards. David and Colleen would spend their winters in Texas and their summers in Pennsylvania to be with family.

They eventually settled in Meadville, Pennsylvania, and David joined the Saegertown Sportsmen Club, where he made lasting friendships. In 2014, they moved to Kingman, Arizona, to escape the winters in Pennsylvania and he continued his trap shooting endeavors by joining their local club and participating in events in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he continued to excel and earn accolades.

David will be remembered as a kind soul, always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

He was a devoted husband to his wife, Colleen, of Hermitage; a loving father to his children, Leighton Baker, Kingman, Arizona, Doug Baker (Leslie), Brea, California, and Jennifer Wheeler (Scott), Kingman, Arizona; and grandfather to two grandchildren, David and Daniel Baker. David is also survived by two sisters, Marilin Feaster (Ned), Spring Hill, Tennessee, and Lucinda Hicks, Franklin, Pennsylvania; a brother, Jerry Baker (Judy), Bend, Oregon.

He leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and grandnieces. An animal lover, his kitty, Sarah, meant the world to him, and over the years, he and Colleen rescued several kitties and gave them a good home.

Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, 2599 Broadway Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148; or the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County, 109A S. Sharpsville Ave., Sharon, PA 16146.

In keeping with David’s wishes, there will be no funeral service.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 18, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.