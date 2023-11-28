WHEATLAND, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David L. Ravenscraft, 79, of Wheatland, passed away on Sunday, November 26, 2023, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.

In keeping with David’s wishes, all services are private.

Arrangements entrusted to the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

