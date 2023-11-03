UNION TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David Karl Heiser, Jr., 60 of Union Township, passed away early Monday morning, October 30, 2023, in UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Mr. Heiser was born August 6, 1963, in New Brighton, a son of David Karl Heiser, Sr. and Carole (Maratta) Heiser.

A 1981 graduate of Center Area High School, Beaver, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Penn State University in 1986.

David retired from PennDOT after working as a general real estate appraiser and appraisal reviewer for 20 years.

David was an avid Penn State Nittany Lion Football fan.

His beloved wife, Tyiar (Super) Heiser, whom he married May 29, 2005, survives at their home in Union Township.

David leaves behind his mother, Carole Heiser of Center, Pennsylvania; a brother, Steven Heiser (Patti) of Windermere, Florida; a sister-in-law, Tangier Super of Marietta, Georgia; father-in-law, Robert Super of Orlando, Florida; an uncle, Bruce Maratta (Sharon) Darlington, Pennsylvania; two cousins, Shannon Niven and Brian Maratta and a nephew, Brent Heiser. He also leaves behind friends and co-workers he met prior to retiring from PennDOT.

David was preceded in death by his father, David K. Heiser, Sr.

An hour of reception will be held from 11:00 a.m. – Noon on Friday, November 17, 2023, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle. A celebration of David’s life will be held immediately following at Noon in the funeral home, with Pastor Lawrence Smith, officiating.

Interment will be in Castleview Memorial Gardens, Neshannock Township.

