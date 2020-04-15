David J. Baum, Lebanon, PA

LEBANON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David J. Baum, formerly of Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Monday morning, April 13, 2020, after a valiant and courageous fight with cancer at his residence in Wallingford, Pennsylvania, where he has lived for the last 25 years.

David was born November 2, 1956, in St. Louis, Missouri, a son of the late Raymond Baum, II and Barbara Jean (Murphy) Baum.

A 1975 graduate of Mt. Lebanon High School, he later completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism at West Virginia University, Morgantown, West Virginia. A proud alumnus of WVU, David was a member of Kappa Alpha Order, including Hamilton Province Court of Honor, West Virginia Alumni Chapter and served on the Alpha Rho Housing Corporation Board of Directors. He was also a member of WVU Alumni Association and Past President of its Delaware Chapter.

In 2000, David retired from Newspaper Guild, Local 10, Philadelphia, where he worked as a service representative for 12 years. He previously worked as an investigative reporter for the Scranton Times-Tribune, Scranton, PA.

A devout Catholic, David was a member of St. John Chrysostom Church, Wallingford, Pennsylvania, where he served as a lector. His daughters Marissa and Victoria followed in his strong faith and attended primary school there and then graduated to Academy of Notre Dame de Namur, both being involved in Campus Ministry and the Kairos retreat.

After being diagnosed with cancer, David wanted to ensure other’s and their families facing a similar challenge did not do so alone. He became a member of the Multiple Myeloma Lymphoma Society and actively volunteered as a Multiple Myeloma patient mentor where he loved and cared for every person he met, and vice versa.

A dedicated husband and loving father, David’s greatest joy in life came from being a father and spending time with his wife and two daughters. Their best memories are shared from Bruce Springsteen concerts, Penguins games, spending summers down the shore in Avalon, New Jersey, going to Longwood Gardens, and always ordering and making the best desserts.

His wife, the former Kimberly Donaldson, whom he married in May of 1991, survives at home in Wallingford, Pennsylvania.

Also surviving are two daughters, Marissa L. Baum and Victoria N. Baum, both of Wallingford, Pennsylvania; a sister, Amy Jo Kystek, of Virginia and three brothers, Ray Baum, III, of Burgan, North Carolina; John Baum, of Wexford, Pennsylvania; Matthew Baum, of Columbia, Maryland and his father-in-law, Charles Donaldson, of New Castle, Pennsylvania.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Baum-Gelder and his mother in law, Geraldine Donaldson.

A private funeral service will be held on Sunday, April 19, 2020, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Interment: St. Mary Cemetery, Union Twp.