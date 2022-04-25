HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – C. David Hoover, 75, of Hermitage, passed away Friday, April 22, 2022, in his home.

Mr. Hoover was born August 21, 1946, in Sharon, a son of the late Howard and Bessie (Tolley) Hoover.

He was a 1964 graduate of Sharon High School and attended junior college in North Carolina, where he played on the basketball team.

He was employed as a burner fitter at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corp. Upon the plant closure, he began working as a supervisor at the former Mercer plant of Reznor Heater, retiring with over 20 years of service.

David was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

As a sports fanatic, he closely followed his children and coached the Notre Dame Parochial Basketball Team, where he was influential to numerous children in the area. Additionally, he coached in the Patagonia baseball league. Throughout his life, he continued to golf and closely followed boxing.

He leaves behind his loving wife, the former Jeanne Bukus, whom he married on August 27, 1966; three sons, Brian David Hoover and his fiancé Jessica DeMasy, Bradley David Hoover and his wife Nancy Lynn, all of Sharon and David Paul Hoover, Cortland, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Alyssa, Alexa, Braeden, Morgan, Madeline, David and Hailee Hoover; two great-grandchildren and two brothers, Robert Hoover, Lititz, Pennsylvania and Jeff Hoover and his wife Tina, Hermitage.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Eli and Theresa Bukus and a daughter-in-law, Jill Lynn Hoover.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Cancer Society, at www.Cancer.org

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday, April 28, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.,1090 East State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, in the funeral home, with Rev. Randy Emmorey, officiating.

Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.

