David H. Vandervort, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David H. Vandervort, 66, of Sharpsville passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 6, 2021, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.



Mr. Vandervort was born December 9, 1954, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Harry H. and Mary (Neely) Vandervort, Jr.

He was a 1972 graduate of Sharpsville High School and also attended Penn State University, Shenango Valley Campus.



After working for several restaurants in various capacities, David found a passion for the work and enrolled in the Pennsylvania Institute of Culinary Art, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, graduating in 1988.



Locally, David managed the restaurant of the former Greenville Country Club and worked in a similar capacity at Oak Tree Country Club, West Middlesex. He later relocated to New Orleans, Louisiana and worked as an executive chef for the Delta Queen Steam Boat Company for several years. While still in New Orleans, he also managed Voodoo BBQ, worked as an executive chef at Ruth’s Chris Steak House and Morton’s Steak House and worked as a chef and manager for the Rue Bourbon Company, most notably at their Old Absinthe House location.



An avid reader, David especially enjoyed reading Science Fiction. He was also a “trivia buff” and never missed an episode of Jeopardy on television. David loved watching sports and cheering for his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Penguins, as well as the New Orleans Saints.



He is survived by his former spouse, Patricia (Burns) Vandervort, with whom he made his home for the past eight years in Sharpsville; a sister, Janet (James) Means, New London, North Carolina; a brother, Harry “Hughes” (Gretchen) Vandervort III, Hays, North Carolina; two nieces, Janice Vandervort and Karen Casper and two nephews, John Vandervort and James Means, Jr.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by a niece, Amy Walters.



Due to health concerns presented by the Covid-19 virus, there will be no services at this time.

