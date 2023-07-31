NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David Edward Schuller, age 69 of New Castle, Pennsylvania, formerly of Mesa and Arizona City, Arizona, passed away on Saturday morning, June 25, 2023.

He was born on March 16, 1954 in Warren, Ohio.

He moved to Arizona in 1979 and lived first in Mesa and then Arizona City. After retirement in 2022 he moved to New Castle, Pennsylvania.



He was an exceptional craftsman and enjoyed many hobbies including woodwork, yard work, planes, trains and classic automobiles.

He was a heavy equipment mechanic for a majority of his career and loved listening to classic rock music.

Most of all, he loved his family and cherished the time they were able to spend together.

He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca and son-in-law, Ramakant Shankar; sister, Barbara, brother, Daniel (Vera) and countless nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel and his mother, Huldah Schuller.



Memorial service will be held on Friday July 28, 2023 10:00a.m. at Eloy Memorial Park in Eloy, Arizona.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.