David Earl Young, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David Earl Young, 77, of Hermitage, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021, in UPMC Passavant Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mr. Young was born July 11, 1943, in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Earl and Theresa (Kane) Young.

He attended Bellefonte Schools and graduated from Commodore Perry High School, Sheakleyville, Pennsylvania.

David held many jobs throughout his lifetime, beginning at the former Beverly Farms Dairy in Greenville, Pennsylvania and most recently as a courier for First National Bank and Walmart.

He always stayed busy and was constantly working on something.

David was of the Catholic faith.

He is survived by a daughter, Debbie Davis and her husband, Brian, of Brookville, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, Devin, Alexis and Austin Dubay, Ashely and Cassidy, Kyle and Callen Griffith; his significant other, Jean Papp of Hermitage; a stepdaughter, Christina Griffith and her husband, Kyle, of Hermitage; a sister, Kathleen Ammann and her husband, Kenneth and two brothers, Earl Young and his wife, Pam and Joseph Young and his wife, Patty, all of Greenville.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Young-Cline and Loretta McCurdy and a stepdaughter, Jean Hess.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice.

A Private Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for David and his mother, at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 27, 2021 in St. Michael’s Church, Greenville, with Rev. Christopher Barnes, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



