TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David E. James, 91, of Transfer, passed away Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. James was born March 4, 1931, in Sharon, a son of the late Elmer “Red” and Margaret (Keckes) James.

He was a 1949 graduate of Farrell High School where he was a member of the Varsity Football Team.

Dave married his high school sweetheart, the former Suzanne McLaren, on November 18, 1950, and they spent 56 wonderful years together prior to her passing in 2006.

A proud veteran, Dave served in the 101 Airborne of the U.S. Army. He was a member of VFW Post 7559, Reynolds and VFW Post 5286, Farrell, serving in the Honor Guard of both posts for many years. His service in the Honor Guard was something he truly enjoyed and was honored to take part in.

Dave was a member of Lakeside Church, Transfer and also attended Grace Chapel Community Church, Hermitage.

A hard-working man, he began working in construction during high school and also assisted in building a pipeline for Tennessee Gas in Mercer. Dave was then employed by Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant and later happily took a position with Bell Telephone as a repairman where he remained for 20 plus years. Most notably, Dave worked for Joy Cone, Hermitage, where he assisted in growing their sales to a national level, retiring in 1997.

An avid golfer, Dave also enjoyed assisting at DJ’s Greenhouse in Transfer, a business owned by his son, Dennis.

Dave was the proud father of three sons, David James II (Glenda) of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, Dennis James of Transfer, Dan James (Kathryn) of Knoxville, Tennessee. Also surviving are a brother, William James (Rosina) of New Castle; a sister, Arlene Lowrimore (Buck Kress) of Warner Springs, California; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Dave always believed “Attitude was Everything” because that way you’re in control.

Memorial donations may be directed to Bill Rudge Ministries – Living, 280 N Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to Noon on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in Grace Chapel Community Church, 4075 Lamor Road, Hermitage. A funeral service will be held immediately following at Noon, in the church, with Rev. Aaron Lego, officiating.

Full military honors will be rendered directly following at the church.

Interment: Rickert Cemetery, Transfer.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

