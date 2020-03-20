David B. Paulsen, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David B. Paulsen, 60, of Sharon passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Wednesday evening, March 18, 2020, following an extended illness.

Mr. Paulsen was born January 13, 1960, in Sharon, a son of William C. and Dorothy J. (Balko) Paulsen.

He attended Sharon schools and for many years worked as a quality control inspector at CCL Container, Wheatland, retiring in 2008.

He was also the president of IUE-CWA Local 648, Wheatland, for several years.

David had a passion for music and loved listening to bands and attending live concerts.

He was very grateful for his family and close friends who remained by his side after being diagnosed with leukemia and Parkinson’s Disease.

He is survived by his mother, Dorothy J. Paulsen, of Sharon; two sisters, Kelly Paulsen, of Sharon and Donna Paulsen, of Hermitage; a daughter, Michelle (John) Paulsen; grandchildren, Anneliese, Bexley and Britton, all of Sharon; a good friend, Mike Smith.

David is also survived by Gary and Ethan Paulsen.

David was preceded in death by his father.

Calling hours and funeral service will be held privately.

Interment: America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.