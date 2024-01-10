SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David B. Patterson, II, 42, of Sharon, passed away on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

David was born on August 26, 1981, in Sharon, a son of David B. Patterson and Patricia (Dixon) Schuster and attended Sharon School District.

He enjoyed being outdoors, building model cars, fixing and riding bikes, and doing tattoos. David was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He is survived by a son, Zachary Patterson; his mother, Patricia Schuster and her husband Fred, Sharon; a sister, Tanya Patterson, Hermitage; two brothers, Mark Patterson, Sharon, and Martin Schuster, Stanley, North Carolina; and many aunts, uncles, and nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his father, David in 2010.

There are no services.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.