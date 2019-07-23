David Allen Crunkleton, Sr., New Castle, PA – Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David Allen Crunkleton, Sr., 90, of New Castle, passed away peacefully Friday evening, July 19, 2019, in his residence.

Mr. Crunkleton was born May 7, 1929, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Jesse G. and Marie (Grayson) Crunkleton.

He was a 1948 graduate of New Castle High School.

A member of Construction Local 964, New Castle, David was employed by Lockley Machine Company., New Castle and Babcock Wilcox, Beaver Falls. He later worked as a correction officer at the Lawrence County Prison for many years.

David was a member of St. Luke AME Zion Church, New Castle.

He had a talent for fixing just about anything and never hesitated to help a friend, neighbor or family member with repairs or projects.

His beloved wife of 64 years, the former Hazel Williams, whom he married September 30, 1950, preceded him in death on September 2, 2014.

He is survived by two daughters, Rochelle (Frank) Johnson and Roxann Gunn, all of New Castle; a daughter-in-law, Dawn Crunkleton of Hilton Head, South Carolina; a brother, John Crunkleton of Fairfax, Virginia; four grandchildren, Nicole (Aaron) Catanzarite, Bryan J. Johnson, Lauren Y. Gunn and Joshua E Gunn and two great-grandchildren, Lydia A. and Claire P. Catanzarite.

In addition to his parents and wife, David was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Yvonne Crunkleton; a son, David A. Crunkleton, Jr. and a son-in-law, Eric Gunn.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 26 and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Saturday, July 27, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 27, in the funeral home, with Rev. Fletcher Hudson, officiating.

Interment will be in Graceland Cemetery, Neshannock Township.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 24 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.