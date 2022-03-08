MOUNT JACKSON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David A. Wagner, 79, of Mt. Jackson passed away late Sunday evening, March 6, 2022, in his residence, following a brief illness.

Mr. Wagner was born July 21, 1942, in Pittston, P ennsylvania, a son of the late William and Margaret (Kress) Wagner. Raised in Eastern P ennsylvania, he graduated from Pittston High School in 1960.

A proud veteran, Dave enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1961 and was honorably discharged from Langley AFB (Virginia) in 1965. While in the service, he was honored to play for the Langley AFB traveling softball team.

He entered the State Police Academy in 1966, retiring as a Sergeant in 1993 following 27 years of service. While serving as a Trooper, Dave completed an Associates Degree in Criminology through Penn State University. He also taught at the PA State Police Academy in Harrisburg and the Northeast Training Center in Eastern PA.

Dave was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church, Boardman, Ohio.

He had a lifelong passion for sports, especially baseball and loved supporting his three grandchildren in their many endeavors.

His wife of 50 years, Janet L. (Veon) Wagner, whom he married June 12, 1971, survives at home.

Dave is also survived by a son, Peter Wagner (Christine), Boardman, Ohio; three grandchildren, Toree, Andrew and Maryssa Wagner; three sisters, Mary McHugh, Pittston, P ennsylvania; Margaret Homnick, Sayreville, New Jersey and Clara Scalonge (John), Pittston, P ennsylvania; two brothers, Robert Wagner (Judy), Gambrills, Maryland and John Wagner, Pittston, P ennsylvania and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by three brothers, William Wagner, Charles Wagner and Michael Wagner.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

A procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 11, 2022 for Holy Spirit Parish – St. Mary site, 124 N. Beaver St., New Castle, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. by Rev. Ben Barr.

Interment: Grandview Cemetery, Beaver Falls, P ennsylvania.