David A. Laird, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David A. Laird, Sr., 79, of Sharon, passed away Monday afternoon, January 6, 2020, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Laird was born February 8, 1940, in Sharon, a son of the late Leonard and Verna (Cameron) Laird.

He attended Hickory High School and proudly served in the US Army.

David was employed at Sharon Tube, Farrell for ten years and later for National Fuel and most recently for Shenango Valley Water, both in Sharon.

He and his brother Russell, had the “Chaparral Band” for more than 20 years. Throughout the years they played in numerous locations and opened for professional musicians.

David was liked by all and served as a mentor for many of his son’s friends.

He enjoyed woodworking and made all sorts of crafts.

David looked forward to going fishing on the weekends with his son and spending as much time as possible with his grandson.

He is survived by his wife, the former Joan Gera, whom he married June 20, 1960; a daughter, Julie Laird, of Klamath Falls, Oregon; a son, David Laird, Jr. and his wife Pam, of Hermitage; a grandson, David Laird, III, of Chicago; a sister, Terrie Scopack, of Mercer; two brothers, Walter Laird and his wife Ruth, of Ohio and Richard Laird, of Sharon and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Marachek and three brothers, Leonard, Russell and Raymond Laird.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Red Cross, at www.redcross.org

All services are private.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Interment will be at Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage.