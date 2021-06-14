David A. Kushay, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David A. Kushay, 67, of Sharon, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, in his home.

Mr. Kushay was born December 26, 1953, in Sharon, a son of the late William and Frances (Wasnak) Kushay, Sr.

He was a 1971 graduate of Sharpsville High School where he was a standout basketball player. He also received a bachelor’s of arts degree from Youngstown State University.

David was former member of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Sharon.

In addition to basketball, he loved music and playing guitar.

He is survived by an aunt, Natalie Magula, of Hermitage and many cousins.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by a brother, William Kushay, Jr.

There are no services.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.