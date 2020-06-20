Davena Marie Fleet, Greencastle, PA

GREENCASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Davena Marie Fleet, 57, of Greencastle, Pennsylvania, formerly of Farrell, passed away under hospice care at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her loving family as she waited for her brother Chuckie to arrive.

Davena was born January 20, 1963, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Charles R. Fleet, Sr. and Theresa Bonacci Fleet. She was a lifelong resident of Farrell before moving to Greencastle in 2019 to be with her sister, Toni, her brother in law, Bill and her nieces and nephews and great nephews.

A 1981 graduate of Farrell High School, she worked for twenty years at her alma mater in the school cafeteria as a cook and head cook and with the janitorial staff until she retired in 2016 due to health reasons.

Davena was a strong woman of faith and a former member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

She was a huge fan of the Los Angeles Rams and Lakers and Penn State University.

Davena lived life to the fullest. She loved to do crafts, crotchet blankets, make goodies and give them to friends and family. She was a kind and loving soul with a huge heart and enjoyed entertaining the staff and children at Farrell High School dressing up for every holiday and ultimately doing the same for the staff at her Dr.’s and Dialysis clinic. She loved the children she served in the cafeteria.

Surviving are: two sisters, Mary Ann Fleet and Toni L. Stanley and her husband Bill, both of Greencastle, Pennsylvania, with whom she resided; and two brothers, Joseph R. “Pepi” Fleet, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, and Charles “Chuckie” Fleet, Jr., of Hermitage, Pennsylvania. Affectionately known as Aunt Dee Dee, she absolutely loved her nieces and nephews Nicole and her husband D’Jaron, Charles “Sonny”, Katherine “Katie”, Rebecca “Becca”, William “Billy Jr;” and her two great nephews, whom she adored, Sean and Jionni “Ji Ji.” She helped raise Nicole, Sonny and Katie and took exceptional care of Nicole.

Besides her parents, Davena was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Joseph and Maria Bonacci; her paternal grandparents, Richard and Anna Fleet; and a sister, Angela Theresa Fleet.

Davena loved her brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews and great nephews and was looking forward to her new niece who is due shortly.

The family would like to thank Dr. Gene Marcelli and Dr.’s Enoch and Martinucci in Sharon, Dr.’s Patterson, Gutherie and Yospin, the IMCU and Palliative care at Chambersburg Hospital, Grane Hospice, and the staff of Fresenius Kidney Care in Hermitage and Chambersburg for their outstanding care throughout the years.

A Celebration of Davena’s life will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 21, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.