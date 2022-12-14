SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dave Edward Nichols, 67, passed away peacefully surrounded by family the morning of Friday, December 2, 2022, in his home.

Dave was born April 12, 1955, in Baltimore, Maryland, a son of William and Margert (Brundick) Nichols.

Dave was a proud Navy veteran who enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his friends and family.

Dave is survived by his beloved wife of 18 years, Kat (Taafe) Nichols; three children, Angela (Wayne) Bayuk, Jennifer (Mike) Birckbichler, and Jason Bayuk; and seven grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Per Dave’s request, all services were held privately. A celebration of his life will be held in April of 2023.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

