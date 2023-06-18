HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Daroslava “Dara” Sapic, 82, of Newbury, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Friday afternoon, June 16, 2023, in her home.

Mrs. Sapic was born May 12, 1941, in Smederevo, Serbia, a daughter of the late Dusan and Slavka (Maric) Kojic. Raised and educated in Serbia, Dara emigrated to the United States in the Spring of 1969.

On September 20, 1969, she married her husband, Eli Sapic, in St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Farrell and he survives at home in Newbury, Ohio.

Dara was a member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Hermitage and also attended St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, Parma, Ohio.

A homemaker, she enjoyed cooking, gardening and crocheting. Dara always looked forward to spending time outdoors, especially with family and friends.

In addition to her husband, Dara is survived by two sons, Peter Sapic and John Sapic, both of Newbury, Ohio; two sisters, Dragica Ranisavljevic of Cambridge, Ontario and Mina Lazic of Serbia; a brother, Zoran Kojic of Serbia and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Dara was preceded in death by a brother, Zile Kojic.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in St. George, 65 South Keel Ridge Road, Hermitage.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at mcgoniglefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

Funeral service will be immediately following at 12:00 Noon, in the church, with Reverend Vedran Grabic, officiating.

Interment will take place at St. John Orthodox Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 18 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.