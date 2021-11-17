Darlene M. (Rust) Robinson, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene M. (Rust) Robinson, 60, of Sharon passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Tuesday evening, November 16, 2021, following complications from an extended illness.

Darlene was born October 7, 1961, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Clyde and Thelma (Baxley) Rust. She was raised in Greenville for six years prior to the family moving to Hermitage.

Darlene was a member of the 1979 graduating class of Hickory High School, Hermitage. She then graduated from the former Shenango Valley School of Business with an Associate’s Degree in Secretarial Science.

As a young woman, Darlene worked as an executive assistant at Mortimer Landscaping, Greenville, for a few years. She then went on to work for First National Bank as a bank teller for several years.

Anyone who knew Darlene was touched by her kindness, humor, and mild temperament. A peacemaker by nature, she was always a source of positivity. Her greatest accomplishment was her three daughters, she was truly proud of every one of them.

Darlene is survived by her fiancé, John Confer, Sharon, whom she shared the last fifteen years with, her three daughters, Jody Banjak (Chuck), Hubbard Ohio, Danielle Conlin (Kevin), Girard Ohio and Andrea Layton (Alan), Edgewater, Florida. Her six grandchildren, Christopher Rust, Dayton, Ohio, Kaydence Robinson, Girard, Ohio, Brianna Layton, United States Navy, Stationed in Italy and MaKayla, Alyssa and William Layton, Edgewater, Florida; two step grandchildren, Charlie and Gennine Banjak; her beloved brother, Eugene “Geno” Eiler and a sister, Brenda Guthrie. Also surviving are a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins and her three cats.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her four brothers, Robert Eiler, John “Jack” Rust, Richard Rust and Paul Rust.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 20, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Funeral service will be immediately following at 1 p.m., in the funeral home, with Pastor Dan Dennis, officiating.

Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.