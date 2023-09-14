HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene J. Lenhart, 81, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, September 12, 2023, in her home.

Mrs. Lenhart was born on September 3, 1942, in Penn, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late James and Violet (Caroselli) Agona.

She was a 1960 graduate of Penn Township High School.

A homemaker, Darlene was a member of St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon, where she served as a collection counter for several years.

When her son was grown, she worked 12 years at First National Bank and more recently in the ophthalmology office of Dr. Robert Stein.

Her husband of 60 years, Leslie “Les” Lenhart, whom she married on September 15, 1962, survives at home.

Also surviving is a son, Keith Lenhart and his wife Joni, of Boardman, Ohio; three grandchildren, Zachery Lenhart, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Caitlin Lenhart, Washington, D.C. and Abigail Lenhart, Miami, Florida; a sister, Sherry Tedechi and her husband, Michael, Indiana, Pennsylvania and four brothers, Jim Agona and his wife, Lydia, of Delmont, Pennsylvania, Ronald Agona and his wife, Charlotte, of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, Robert Agona and his wife, Debbie and Nick Agona and his wife Norma, all of Harrison City, Pennsylvania.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to either the Salesian Mission, PO Box 30, New Rochelle, NY, 10802; or the Smile Train, at www.smiletrain.org.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 16 in St. Joseph’s Church, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon, with Rev. James Power, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery Mausoleum, Hermitage.

Arrangements entrusted to the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

