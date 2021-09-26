Darlene A. Butch, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene A. Butch, 82, of Hermitage passed away unexpectedly Friday evening, September 24, 2021, following complications from a recent surgery.

She was surrounded by family and loved ones. Mrs. Butch was born September 17, 1939 in Transfer, a daughter of the late David and Kathleen (Moran) Horton. A lifelong area resident, she graduated from Sharpsville High School in 1957.

For many years, Darlene worked as the drapery manager at Willson’s Furniture, Sharon. Prior to the birth of her children, she worked as a secretary for Western and Southern Insurance, Hermitage.

Darlene enjoyed playing cards at the Hermitage Senior Center. An exceptional baker, she was famous for her delicious pies. Darlene was also a talented seamstress and designed many of her daughter’s gowns for their high school dances. She also enjoyed sewing Halloween costumes for her grandchildren.

Her husband of 59 years, Mark R. Butch, whom she married May 26, 1962, survives at home in Hermitage. Also surviving are three daughters, Kellie (Jim) Galantis, Hermitage, Shannon (John) Scott, Moon Township, PA and Rachelle (Larry) Garm, Hermitage; a sister, Cathy (Jeff) Renkenberger, Florida and six grandchildren, James Galantis and Christopher Galantis (fiancé, Mikhaila Layshock), Shaley Scott and Ryan Scott (fiancé, Rachel Forsythe) and Leah and Joey Garm.

In addition to her parents, Darlene was preceded in death by a brother, William Horton and a beloved aunt, Jean McKee.

Memorial donations may be directed to the Shenango Valley Senior Community Center, 220 N Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage, PA 16148 or Mercer County Humane Society, 2599 Broadway Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E State Street, Sharon.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, September 30, 2021, in the funeral home, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, officiating.

Interment will be in America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.