Darlene A. Ashby, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene A. Ashby, 69, of New Castle, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Thursday morning, July 2, 2020, in her home.

Darlene was born January 25, 1951, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Martin Wallace and Eleanor M. (Reid) McCormick.

She was a 1969 graduate of T.C. Williams High School, Alexandria, Virginia.

In 2015, Darlene retired from Jameson Memorial Hospital in New Castle, where she had worked as a medical secretary for many years.

She enjoyed cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers and being outdoors, especially while walking her beloved Springer Spaniel, Rocky. Most of all, Darlene loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by a daughter, Karla Ashby; a son, Kevin Ashby; a sister, Shirley Parshall, all of New Castle; two grandchildren, Maleiah and Kolsen Ashby; a niece, Kelley Alberti; two nephews, Donnie and Dannie Parshall.

In addition to her parents, Darlene was preceded in death by three infant brothers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the Mid Atlantic English Springer Spaniel Rescue (M.A.E.S.S.R.), MAESSR PO BOX 807, Goochland, VA 23063.

Calling hours will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, July 6, at the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W Falls Street, New Castle, PA 16146.

Funeral service will be held privately.

Interment: Mount Hermon Union Cemetery, Princeton.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 5, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.