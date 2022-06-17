SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Darla S. Bacon, 58, of Sharon, passed away Thursday evening, June 16, 2022, in her residence.

Ms. Bacon was born August 4, 1963, in Sharon, a daughter of the late William L. Brooks, Jr. and Peggy J. (Peters) Brooks.

She was a graduate of Sharon High School and earned an Associate’s Degree in Business from the former Shenango Valley School of Business.

Darla was an avid reader and enjoyed all types of book genres. Her two favorite games were Yahtzee and Euchre. As an animal lover, she was very fond of horses. Most of all, Darla loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by a daughter, Audra (Andrew) Mausser of Hermitage; a son, Cory Bacon (fiancée Morgan Gums) of Sharon; two sisters, Ronda (Mike) DelCiello and Kim Brooks; five brothers, William Brooks III, Robert Brooks, Dan Swope, Mark (Paula) Brooks and John (Dawn) Swope; five grandchildren, Joey Bacon, AnaBella Mausser, Frank Mausser IV, Briston Bacon and Mavis Bacon; cousin, Loretta Sanders and many nieces and nephews.

Darla is preceded in death by her parents; former husband, Andrew Bacon, Sr.; a sister, Patricia “Sis” Merrell and brother, Larry Swope.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, a service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.