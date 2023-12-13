NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Darla A. Purvis, 61, of New Castle passed away with her children by her side Tuesday evening, December 12, 2023, following a courageous battle with breast cancer.

Darla was born November 14, 1962, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania a daughter of the late Bernice Sabol.

A 1981 graduate of Seneca Valley High School, she also graduated from the Sewickley School of Nursing, earning her Registered Nurse certification in 1984.

For the last six years, Darla was working as an RN for Travel Nurses Across America, and previously worked in the same capacity for St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown, OH, and UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle. While working, she was very involved in clubs and organizations at the hospitals. She loved being an RN and was passionate about helping others.

A devout Christian, her faith in Jesus was extremely important throughout her life.

Darla fought hard during her 16-year battle with cancer; most people were unaware of her illness because she remained so full of life and energy. She loved being active in every way, especially while biking, hiking, kayaking, and going on adventures with her adult children as often as possible. Darla loved reading a good book, movie nights, completing home projects, family time, and deep diving into research on a variety of topics. Giving thoughtful gifts to others brought her much joy, and above all else, she enjoyed loving the people in her life with her whole heart.

Darla is survived by a daughter, Darlene Smith (Scott), Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; a son, Sydney Purvis, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; a brother, Bill Sabol, Cranberry Twp., Pennsylvania; three sisters, Barb Donahoe (Jim), Irwin, Pennsylvania, Noreen Rice (Greg), Evans City, Pennsylvania, and Sharon Gilleland (Chip), New Castle; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 16, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

A celebration of Darla’s life will be held immediately following at 3:00 p.m., in the funeral home, with Rev. Josh Watts, officiating.

Internment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ross Township, Pennsylvania.

