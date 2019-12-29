Daniel W. Holl, Butler, PA

BUTLER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel W. Holl, 86, of Butler, passed away at 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the Butler VA Health Care System, following an extended illness.

Mr. Holl was born August 21, 1933, in Sharon, a son of the late Louis and Margaret (Conair) Holl.

He attended the former Sacred Heart Parochial Grade School in Sharon and Farrell High School.

A proud decorated war veteran, Daniel served in the United States Marine Corps from 1950 to 1953 during the Korean War and was the recipient of the Purple Heart and Gold Star.

Upon his honorable discharge, he returned to Sharon and worked as a painting contractor with his father at Louis Holl and Son Painting. He retired as a line foreman from Ohio Edison in Youngstown, Ohio, where he was employed for more than 20 years.

Dan had a lifelong love for horses and was a horse trainer for many years in western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio.

He was a member of the former Church of the Sacred Heart in Sharon.

Surviving are a daughter, Margaret “Maggie” Hairhoger and her husband Thomas of Wampum; a son, David M. Holl and his wife Tammy Marie of Slidell, Louisiana; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and three sisters, Catherine and Mary Holl, both of Sharon and Margaret Smith of Mercer.

Besides his parents, Dan was preceded in death by three brothers, John, James and Robert Holl.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Calling hours will be from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Avenue in Sharon.

A funeral Mass of Christian burial we be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the church, with Reverend Thomas J. Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville, with full military honors.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. of Sharon