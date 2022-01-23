NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Ritchie, 87, of Zelienople, formerly a longtime resident of New Castle, passed away Thursday evening, January 20, 2022, in UPMC Passavant Hospital, following complications from the COVID-19 virus.

Mr. Ritchie was born November 13, 1934, in New Castle, a son of Orest and Berdina (Leone) Ritchie.

After attending New Castle High School, he completed beauty school in Youngstown, Ohio, becoming a licensed cosmetologist.

After his schooling, Dan moved to New York, New York, where he worked as a state-licensed beautician for more than 40 years.

Dan was of the Catholic faith.

He always remained active throughout his life and during his retirement years, he enjoyed taking daily walks and exercising at the YMCA. Dan loved spending time with family and friends, especially during the holidays.

He is survived by three sisters, Norma Jean Bartsch and Etta Gargliordi, both of New Castle and Oresta Soltas, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Also surviving are many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents.

Due to concerns presented by the COVID-19 virus, all services will be held privately.

Interment will be at Castleview Memorial Gardens, Neshannock Township.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.