Daniel P. Hogue, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel P. Hogue, 59, of New Castle passed away Friday afternoon, February 26, 2021, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Mr. Hogue was born April 24, 1961, in New Castle, a son of Arnold P. and Mary K. (Pearce) Hogue.

He was a 1979 graduate of Lawrence Co. Vo-Tech, where he specialized in automotive mechanics.

In earlier years, Dan worked as a driver for the Allied Moving Company, New Castle and more recently was employed as a mechanic at the Pittsburgh Baking Company, Volant.

Dan was a member of Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle, St. Joseph Church.

He enjoyed being outdoors hunting, snow skiing and playing golf. Dan loved spending time with his family and friends, especially while playing cards or preparing a large meal for all of them to enjoy.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Hogue; a sister, Christine Hogue-Conley and a brother, Douglas Hogue, all of New Castle and two grandchildren, Carter and Aiden Horkovy.

He will be greatly missed by his many relatives and friends.

Dan was preceded in death by his father, Arnold Hogue; a son, Steven Horkovy and two brothers, David A. and Dennis A. Hogue.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made directly to the family or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Noon on Friday, April 23, 2021, in Holy Spirit Parish – St. Mary’s Church, 124 N. Beaver Street, New Castle.

Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Union Township.



A television tribute will air Friday, March 5 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.