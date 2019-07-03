Daniel K. Godfrey, Hermitage, Pennsylvania – Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel K. “Danny” Godfrey, a longtime resident of Hermitage, passed away Saturday evening, June 29, 2019, in his ARC of Mercer apartment, Greenville. He was 59.

Danny was born October 6, 1959, in Sharon, a son of Keith “Jack” and Lois A. (Flowers) Godfrey.

He completed the special education courses at the former Wengler Avenue School, Sharon. Over the past 40 years, Danny has attended various workshops hosted by the Arc of Mercer County and attended many dances.

Danny enjoyed reading picture books and illustrated magazines; listening to records by “The Monkees” and “Alvin and the Chipmunks”; watching classic television shows and going bowling.

To know Danny, was to love him. He was a truly joyful person and greeted everyone with a smile.

He is survived by his father, Keith “Jack” Godfrey of Hermitage; a sister, Jodane “Jody” Godfrey of Sharon; a brother, Jeff (Wendy) Godfrey of Transfer; a niece, Tatyana “Tawney” Godfrey and several uncles and cousins and many pets.

Danny was preceded in death by his mother, Lois.

Memorial donations may be directed towards the Arc of Mercer County, 850 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage, PA 16148

All services were held privately.

Interment in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 4 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.