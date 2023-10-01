FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel J. Niemi, 51, of Farrell passed away Friday morning, September 29, 2023.

Mr. Niemi was born March 24, 1972, in Sharon, a son of Ted and Derise (Smith) Niemi.

A 1990 graduate of Hickory High School in Hermitage, he earned a bachelor of science degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Dan was employed by Wilson Excavating and was previously employed by Richardson’s Tree Service, both in New Wilmington.

An avid hunter, he was also a lifelong baseball enthusiast and played competitively well into his 40s. Dan enjoyed many genres of music and loved attending live concerts.

Dan is survived by his parents, Ted and Derise Niemi, Hermitage; two brothers, Tedd Niemi (Nicole), Bellefonte, Pennsylvania and Matthew Niemi (Holly), Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; a niece, Ella Niemi also of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 4 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be held immediately following at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home, with Rev. Aaron Lego, officiating.

Interment: Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

