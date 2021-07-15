Daniel H. “Danny” Conlin, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel H. “Danny” Conlin of Hermitage passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Wednesday evening, July 14, 2021, in the emergency room of UPMC Hospital, Farrell. He was 49.

Danny was born February 16, 1972, in Sharon, a son of Leo James and Anita (Davidson) Conlin.

He attended Notre Dame Parochial Grade School and Hickory High School.

Danny was employed as a kitchen manager at Ridgewood at Shenango Valley, Hermitage and previously worked as a bartender at JJ’S Litehouse in Sharon for many years.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Sharon Council # 684.

“Snake,” as he was known by many, was a fan of the Cleveland Browns and the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. He enjoyed traveling, particularly to a beach, and rock music. He also enjoyed reading Dan Koontz novels.

Surviving are: his mother, Anita Conlin; a daughter, Aleena L. Conlin and her mother Amy Surrena; a sister, Carla C. Conlin; three brothers, Timothy J. Conlin and his wife Leisa and their daughter Jessica Allison and her husband Mark, James K. Conlin and his children, Brooke and Jimmy and Kevin M. Conlin and his wife Danielle and their daughter, Kaydence.

Danny was preceded in death by his father.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Knights of Columbus, 1073 Division St., Sharon, PA, 16146: or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday, July 19, 2021, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral Mass will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, with the Very Rev. Richard J. Allen E.V., pastor, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 16 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.